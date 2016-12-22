Montana News - AP

LAUREL, Mont. (AP) -- Police say a woman has robbed a grocery store in Laurel in southern Montana....

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Federal energy regulators have issued a license for a 400-megawatt central Montana power storage project that's intended to supplement electricity from wind turbines and other sources....

The Montana ski resort town of Whitefish is an unlikely flashpoint between white supremacists and residents trying to preserve the small town's reputation as a welcoming vacation destination....

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) -- The U.S. Forest Service has approved a land exchange between the Custer Gallatin National Forest and Red Lodge Mountain....

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- A Great Falls woman accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty....

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) -- There were no serious injuries when a Whitefish School District bus slid off an icy road and overturned on its side in northwest Montana....

Anaconda 55, Three Forks 38...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- These Montana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Montana Lottery's "Big Sky Bonus" game were:...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Montana Lottery's "Montana Cash" game were:...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- An inmate has been sentenced to more than 7 ½ years of additional prison time for his role in a drug-smuggling scheme in the Montana State Prison....

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- A lawsuit seeks to keep Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl on the job until June 2019....

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- A masked man armed with a handgun has robbed a casino in Billings....

The Montana Standard, Dec. 18, on protections for Yellowstone grizzlies:...

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Montana residents will be able to get to Chicago even easier next summer as United Airlines is expanding its direct service between Great Falls and the Windy City....

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- The Lewis and Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a woman found frozen outside her Helena home last week....

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) -- Officials say an autopsy will be performed on a Montana State Prison inmate who died at a hospital in Missoula....

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- The troubled Montana agency charged with protecting children needs to lower the record number of kids in foster care while making smart hires and conducting better training for its caseworkers, the new head of the state Division of Child and Family Services said....

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- The administrator of Montana's state parks has left his position after eight years....

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- Differing rates of recovery for rainbow smelt in two Missouri River reservoirs in the Dakotas since the devastating 2011 flood have resulted in booming salmon egg collections in Lake Sakakawea this year but sagging collections in Lake Oahe....