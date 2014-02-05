Welcome to KXLO-KLCM Radio

News Headlines
- Back Country Horsemen look toward the new year
- LDA to hold 2nd annual Valentines Bash
- Kyle Shobe and the Walk'Em Boys entertain on New Years
- KXLO's Flea Market on air classifieds program ends
- Salvation Army reports good success this season in Central Montana
- DES delivers winter safety driving tips; reviews 2016
- Boys and Girls Club looks to summer sign-ups; announces Countdown to Christmas winners
- Holly Phelps reviews Lewistown's year, discusses cleanup matters
- Montana ranks among Peace Corps’ top volunteer-producing states in 2016
- Graduation matters Montana awards nearly $90,000 to 44 communities
Sports Headlines
Community Journalism Headlines
Agriculture Headlines
- Montana FSA: USDA provides new cost share opportunities for organic producers and handlers
- USCA requests status on U.S. beef trade with China
- Resource Councils welcome release of Stream Protection Rule
- USCA comments on interior appointment
- R-CALF USA: GIPSA rules will help reverse cattle industry decline